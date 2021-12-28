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Why God DOESN'T Answer Some Prayers
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30 views • December 28, 2021
Have you ever prayed for something and did not receive what you prayed for? We all have, but do you know a main reason we don't receive? Watch this short video to show the answer.
Click here to watch a longer video called "How To Pray And Get Results": https://bit.ly/32q7mav
For inquiries email: [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "How To Pray And Get Results": https://bit.ly/32q7mav
For inquiries email: [email protected]
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