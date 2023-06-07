Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO and U.S. blame Russia for Dam attack, Putin just responded | Redacted with Clayton Morris
338 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

A major dam in the Kherson region exploded on Tuesday. The media is acting like it's a great whodunit mystery but we know whodunit. This is Russian territory and Ukraine practices blowing this dam last year. Is this the counteroffensive or an act of desperation?

👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕 Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
ukrainednieper riverkakhovka dam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket