12-01-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 33 All The Laws (AHAB)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The "AHAB" (LOVE) Story - Genesis 22:1 And it came to be after these events that Elohim tried Aḇraham, and said to him, “Aḇraham!” And he said, “Here I am.” 2 And He said, “Take your son, now, your only son Yitsḥaq, whom you love (AHAB H0157), and go to the land of Moriyah, and offer him there as an ascending offering on one of the mountains which I command (say) you.”