Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 9, 2023

Quo Vadis





Sep 10, 2023

Dear children, fill yourselves with hope.





Tomorrow will be better for the just.





Turn away from the world and serve the Lord with joy.





Do not feel ye alone.





I love you and I will always be near you.





Ye live in the time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not fold ye your arms! My Jesus expects a lot from you.





Tell ye everyone that God is in a hurry and that this is the time of grace.





Ye are walking towards a future of great spiritual confusion in the House of God.





No greater pain has ever existed.





Many will lose the true faith and will walk like blind men leading other blind men.





Do not allow ye the demon to deceive you.





Your weapon of defence is the truth.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Courage!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's message to Pedro on June 13th, 2023 was similar.





Here is that message of Our Lady:





Dear children, go forth with joy! What my Jesus has prepared for the righteous, human eyes have never seen.





Humanity will experience the anguish of a condemned man, because men have turned away from the Creator, but those who remain faithful until the end will experience great joy.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight. It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you belong to Jesus.





Do not forget: everything in this life will pass away, but God’s grace within you will be eternal.





Courage! I will pray to my Jesus for you.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of my Jesus.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





