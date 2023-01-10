T250 Crystal Oscillator for ASIC Miner hash board. T250 active voltage crystal oscillator is a gold ceramic patch.Oscillator XO 106.25MHz ±50ppm 15pF CMOS 55% 3.3V 4-Pin CLLCC SMD T/R. SMD Active Crystal 4-Pin 3.3V 25.000MHz.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1148
#T250 #ASICMiner #hashboard #Oscillator
