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Spanish MSM Caught Using War Footage From a Video Game and Faking It As a Russian Attack on Ukraine
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118 views • February 26, 2022
The bogus Internet Fact Checkers are trying to tell us that trolls are posting fake footage of military action taking place in Ukraine and are using video games war footage to tell the viewer that Russians are shooting down Ukraine planes, etc. What the Fact Checkers are not telling us is that the mainstream (lying) media are also using video game footage to try and sell the same stories that fact checkers are calling out. The World is a stage.
#ARMAIII #UkraineConflict #FakeNews
Mirrored video from: TRUTH TELLER MIXES on YouTube
spanish msm fakes its report on ukraine using a video game arma 3
https://youtu.be/fIgcFL0ECSw
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#ARMAIII #UkraineConflict #FakeNews
Mirrored video from: TRUTH TELLER MIXES on YouTube
spanish msm fakes its report on ukraine using a video game arma 3
https://youtu.be/fIgcFL0ECSw
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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