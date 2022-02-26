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Spanish MSM Caught Using War Footage From a Video Game and Faking It As a Russian Attack on Ukraine
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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118 views • February 26, 2022
The bogus Internet Fact Checkers are trying to tell us that trolls are posting fake footage of military action taking place in Ukraine and are using video games war footage to tell the viewer that Russians are shooting down Ukraine planes, etc. What the Fact Checkers are not telling us is that the mainstream (lying) media are also using video game footage to try and sell the same stories that fact checkers are calling out. The World is a stage.

#ARMAIII #UkraineConflict #FakeNews

Mirrored video from: TRUTH TELLER MIXES on YouTube
spanish msm fakes its report on ukraine using a video game arma 3
https://youtu.be/fIgcFL0ECSw


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