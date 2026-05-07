The Parasite Plan for Mankind Dream 7-5-26@8:39 AM Shared 7-10-26

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ exposing the plans of the enemy of how they have been using a parasite technology on the inhabitants of the earth.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Lamentations 3:37-38

37 Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not?

38 Out of the mouth of the Most High proceedeth not evil and good?





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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Bridgeport, AL. 35740





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