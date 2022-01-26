BOOM! Alex Berenson: No One Should Get the mRNA Covid Vax or Get Boosted

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On January 25, Alex Berenson joined Tucker Carlson to give a warning about the COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccines and the rapidly increasing infection rate of Omicron among the vaccinated population. Berenson has been documenting and researching the truth about COVID and the vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic. For his efforts, he's been removed from Twitter. Berenson has been updating followers via his Substack.