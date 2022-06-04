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The paradigm shift in health with Dr Zach Bush MD - Living outside the Matrix Podcast episode 26
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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137 views • June 04, 2022
The paradigm shift in health with Dr Zach Bush MD - Living outside the Matrix Podcast episode 26

I am re-posting this with consent from my friend and high and deep thinker Nigel of LawfulRebel.com
https://lawfulrebel.com/

This episode and show notes:
https://lawfulrebel.com/new-health-paradigm-zach-bush/

He has such a wealth of clear well thought out and reasoned information on his web site and video channels. You might want to pop across and give him some love! You can tell him adrian sent you if you do decide to.

https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/videos


The original of this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-AfDI9wgDQ


In this episode of the “Living outside the Matrix” Podcast, Nigel Howitt asks about the root causes of health from Dr Zach Bush MD.

Dr Zach Bush is a triple board-certified Medical Doctor in the USA. He has expertise in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism, as well as Palliative care. He is an internationally recognized educator on the microbiome and nutrition. He and his team have discovered some profound new insights into human health and longevity that have a huge bearing on what we know about the foundations of human health.

Modern 'health care' is actually no such thing, it has become disease management.


For more information about Dr Zach Bush visit http://zachbushmd.com

For more information about Dr Bush’s product ION (previously called RESTORE I believe) visit: https://shop.restore4life.com

To buy RESTORE https://amzn.to/2QMVHax

Also read Prof Thomas Seyfried, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease https://amzn.to/2U0p0vh

If our productions of information on how to think outside the box and avoid many of the pitfalls of the modern age is of value to you, please check out https://www.subscribestar.com/lawful-rebel-tv?sref=lMoj and consider to support us there.

Music: "Awaken", https://soundcloud.com/user-391111134/awaken
Keywords
healthdr zach bushlawful rebel
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