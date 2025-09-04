💪🏼 Fauci exposed publicly 🔥

"Future proves the past." Q

Tulsi Gabbard exposing Fauci crimes to the sleeping public.

The replay is now exposing publicly what the truthers were digging up years ago.

Fauci crimes being exposed to the sleeping. Some will never wake up.

THE GREAT AWAKENING - Intuition and observation skills both become enhanced as one augments their research, critical thinking and most of all discernment skills.

We become more.

🔥 17 things we all can be doing - https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.

👉 https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

👉 Q proofs & Comms revealed - https://rumble.com/v6xuwts--coincidentally-attack-we-will-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏



🌹💞 Consciousness moves slowly.... the Golden Age of Mind is upon us.

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ My Onpassive Group Page https://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-net/clubs/myclubs/NTY3ODQ%3D/A TBA

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡





"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

.