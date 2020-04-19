© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truths about this Plan_demic
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • April 19, 2020
Source videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYHJcMbz8&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2-XzZ3YvS2tgayg8hzUnRWzPi-J4Upsl5O7kw0VfLBmUMyNMcSeftdG38
The CDC Confesses to Lying About COVID-19 Death Numbers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEjJevH8Weo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2g_31e4PSHVTcgKfXqiDeT09R1qEl3HTol6eXeNdSrD4q6DQQUEYkjriw
8 Important COVID-19 Studies the MSM Won’t Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RrTVhngfcw
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYHJcMbz8&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2-XzZ3YvS2tgayg8hzUnRWzPi-J4Upsl5O7kw0VfLBmUMyNMcSeftdG38
The CDC Confesses to Lying About COVID-19 Death Numbers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEjJevH8Weo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2g_31e4PSHVTcgKfXqiDeT09R1qEl3HTol6eXeNdSrD4q6DQQUEYkjriw
8 Important COVID-19 Studies the MSM Won’t Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RrTVhngfcw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.