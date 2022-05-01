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The "Latter Rain" Out-pouring of the Spirit on God's Kings and Priests
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33 views • May 01, 2022
The first rapture is for kings and priests...those who will obtain the inheritance God has promised for His faithful sons. As heirs, and co-heirs with Christ, they are entitled to receive the double portion of the Holy Spirit before they are raptured. This 'double portion' will be our indication that we have run our race with perseverance! How is this foreshadowed in the scriptures? Be sure to watch to the end!
Get Ready for Joy!: https://youtu.be/WufxLI4Bxjs
Analyzing the Intel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Revelation 12 (Chapter by chapter series, lesson 1) :https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Get Ready for Joy!: https://youtu.be/WufxLI4Bxjs
Analyzing the Intel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Revelation 12 (Chapter by chapter series, lesson 1) :https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
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