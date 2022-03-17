War Wolf Spokesman Zhao Lijian Continues To Kidnap the Entire Chinese People To Serve As Pallbearers

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03/15/2022 At a press conference on March 15, Zhao Lijian, the war-wolf spokesman for the CCP’s Foreign Ministry, said he opposed the United States’ undermining of China’s legitimate economic rights and interests due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and claimed to continue economic and trade cooperation with Russia. This is undoubtedly to continue to kidnap the entire Chinese people to be Russia’s pallbearers.