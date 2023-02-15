THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN

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Here’s another little tip to tip you off about the church of Satan. If the building you gather in is referred to as the church, you are probably in the wrong church.
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB https://gab.com/PatmosPete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
PLAYLISTS ON BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete/playlists?page=1
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w