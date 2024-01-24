Create New Account
From John the Baptist to the Apostles
The Goalden Achievers
In this devotional video, we explore biblical teachings on baptism and experiencing the Holy Spirit, highlighting the experiences of John the Baptist, Simon the sorcerer, and the early Christian converts in Samaria. Through reflections on Francis Abigail's hymn 'Take my life and let it be consecrated,' the speaker underscores the importance of complete surrender to God. Additionally, Scriptures from the Gospel of John and Acts of the Apostles are discussed to illustrate the promise and outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon believers. Furthermore, Acts chapter 8's account of Simon's conversion and the city of Samaria's acceptance of the Gospel sheds light on faith, miracles, and the bewitching power of false prophets. The close of the video consists of heartwarming prayers for viewers asking for guidance, love, and an invitation to share the devotions with others.

00:00 Introduction and Personal Devotion
00:51 Exploring the Teachings of Francis Abigail
01:52 John the Baptist and His Teachings
02:53 The Promise of the Holy Spirit
03:47 The Day of Pentecost and the Holy Spirit
04:54 Philip's Preaching in Samaria
07:08 Simon's Conversion and the Holy Ghost
08:31 The Holy Ghost and the Gentiles
10:06 Simon's Offer and Peter's Response
10:30 Closing Prayer and Farewell


Keywords
miraclesholy spiritbaptismsalvationbible studydevotionjohnjohn the baptistchristianspiritualityfaithpreachingrepentanceactssermongentilespeter

