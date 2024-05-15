Death of Croatian RAK-12 artillery in Kharkov by powerful explosion

Two RAK-12 MLRS NATO proxies annihilated by Russian forces in Kharkov. Croatian RAK-12 mounted on an American Humvee chassis was blown up by direct hit by artillery and Lancet drone that set fire to the rocket launcher along with the armored vehicle.

