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The MANDALORIAN (MΛNDΛLORIΛN) V Steganography | Baby Yoda DNA PURITY | Star Wars = Ancient History
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42 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 12/9/2019 to YouTube►
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Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
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#VCipher #EarthGridControl #MandalorianTheDocumentary
Previous Video on "Jedi vs Sith" true earth history decode: https://youtu.be/tZ39iVEc_QU
Resources:
Andrew Collins book (From The Ashes of Angels): https://www.amazon.com/Ashes-Angels-Forbidden-Legacy-Fallen/dp/187918172X/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=andrew+collins+from+ashes+of+angels&;qid=1575904073&sr=8-1
'9Nania' Alien DNA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fQGWfK4GGA&;list=LLZD_LG20ypniIye6HOe-RyA&index=26&t=0s
ΛCDM Paper and Model (Dark Matter debunk): https://arxiv.org/pdf/1912.00716.pdf & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lambda-CDM_model
TIME articles (Mandalorian): https://time.com/5717734/mandalorian-star-wars-timeline/ & https://time.com/5731562/baby-yoda-memes-explained/
"The Watchers/Observers" article: https://owlcation.com/humanities/Watchers-Monitors-Observers-and-Guardians-Science-Fiction-Characters-that-Guide-Humanity
'Lifting the Veil' Christmas decode blog: https://www.patreon.com/posts/7583244
Florida Maquis Giant Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIVthUYMcIs
Clif High on Leak Project (Stargate Symbolism): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKQrmTZEQ6c
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
#VCipher #EarthGridControl #MandalorianTheDocumentary
Previous Video on "Jedi vs Sith" true earth history decode: https://youtu.be/tZ39iVEc_QU
Resources:
Andrew Collins book (From The Ashes of Angels): https://www.amazon.com/Ashes-Angels-Forbidden-Legacy-Fallen/dp/187918172X/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=andrew+collins+from+ashes+of+angels&;qid=1575904073&sr=8-1
'9Nania' Alien DNA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fQGWfK4GGA&;list=LLZD_LG20ypniIye6HOe-RyA&index=26&t=0s
ΛCDM Paper and Model (Dark Matter debunk): https://arxiv.org/pdf/1912.00716.pdf & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lambda-CDM_model
TIME articles (Mandalorian): https://time.com/5717734/mandalorian-star-wars-timeline/ & https://time.com/5731562/baby-yoda-memes-explained/
"The Watchers/Observers" article: https://owlcation.com/humanities/Watchers-Monitors-Observers-and-Guardians-Science-Fiction-Characters-that-Guide-Humanity
'Lifting the Veil' Christmas decode blog: https://www.patreon.com/posts/7583244
Florida Maquis Giant Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIVthUYMcIs
Clif High on Leak Project (Stargate Symbolism): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKQrmTZEQ6c
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