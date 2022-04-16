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The Late Prepper Answers Questions About Prepping... And Elon Musk
JD Rucker
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80 views • April 16, 2022
Sponsor: https://ourgoldguy.com

Every Friday on my show at Red State Talk Radio (listen live Monday through Friday at 2:00 pm Eastern), I answer email questions from listeners. Today, I asked for questions about prepping. I took the segment of that show in which I answer questions and isolated it here.

Below are the questions asked, edited only for spelling and punctuation. If any of them interest you, please take a listen to the podcast itself.

No name - You seem new to prepping so why should we listen to you?

Andy O. from outside Minneapolis - A comment on your Substack said that MRE's are a waste of money, but you had recommended them. Who's right?

Krissy - What do we do about prescription meds if things go south. I cannot survive without them nor can my husband.

No name - What scenarios do you see as most likely making us fend for ourselves? Do you recommend iodine for nuclear war?

Kyle from Denmark - Is Elon Musk a good guy or a bad guy?

Filemone - I have a large family in a crowded city. We have very close friends and family here and we are trying to take advantage of this fact since only one of us even has a big yard and none of us have a lot of space. What can we do to make sure we're taking care of each other?

Sam (Samantha) from Franklin PA - I'm getting mixed signals on gold and silver. Should I buy or should I not?

No name - We are very late to prepping and I have a few thousand dollars to spend. Pretend like we have nothing stocked up yet and tell me what to buy.

No name - Should we leave the city?

Vera from Texas - Our church started an emergency group for people to share their supplies but I've always heard to keep prepping a secret.

Jake from State Farm - I live alone but I have a young son nearby and I'm sure he and his mother will come to me if the apocalypse comes. I have 200 lbs of rice and 50 lbs of pinto beans. I know I need more but how long will that last? Should I buy a food bucket and if so which one?

Ann - How is your meat company coming?
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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