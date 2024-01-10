Israeli media published footage of one of the clashes in the south of the Gaza Strip . IDF paratroopers engaged in a brief firefight in the center of Khan Yunis .
During the battle, the Israelis are bombarded with grenades. As the text says, seven soldiers were wounded and a fighting dog was killed.
At first glance, this is an unremarkable episode of urban combat.
📌However, at the end, the use of a small-sized UAV launched into the entrance was recorded. In this particular case, the drone made it possible to check the exit from the structure and a potential hiding place under the stairs, where several dead Palestinians were found.
In the absence of such special equipment, personnel who had already suffered losses in the wounded would have to take great risks , personally inspecting suspicious shelters for a living enemy.
And it’s far from a fact that everything would go smoothly. Such means, despite the relatively high cost, are very necessary because they allow you to protect personnel .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.