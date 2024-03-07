BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As My Darkness Descends 7-3-24@2:36PM Shared 7-4-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
83 views • 10 months ago

A Word of warning from my lovely Jesus concerning His people and the coming 3 days of darkness.

Ezekiel 12:28 Therefore say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; There shall none of my words be prolonged any more, but the word which I have spoken shall be done, saith the Lord God.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

