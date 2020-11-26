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EASY, QUICK, Instant Pot Recipe: How to COOK QUINOA in an INSTANT POT: Quick, Easy, Perfect!
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31 views • November 26, 2020
Welcome back! If you like the videos we make, please subscribe to our channel. I previously posted a video on how to cook quinoa in a easy and quick in a pot. But there's a better way to cook it! It's in a instant pot. With this way, it will keep you from having to scrub the pot after cooking. To cook it, all you have to do is set it and forget it :) In less than 20 minutes you'll have quinoa ready! Watch the video to find out how!
Link to my previous quinoa video: https://youtu.be/R8zbdKRcWiA
Link to subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Link to the recipe: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cook-quinoa-in-an-instant-pot/
Support my on subscribestar.com: https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
Thanks again for supporting us!
Link to my previous quinoa video: https://youtu.be/R8zbdKRcWiA
Link to subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Link to the recipe: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cook-quinoa-in-an-instant-pot/
Support my on subscribestar.com: https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
Thanks again for supporting us!
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