Welcome to The Hotmess Homestead

Offering encouragement to those who are considering or new to homesteading. Easing your mind that perfection isn't required. Start where you are and with what you have.
Daily tips, advise and resources that have worked for us, mind you it is not a one size fits all.
If you are ready to hang out and see what you can do to be more self sufficient, join me. I am Technotard, so bare with me.
