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Ask Seek and Knock - Under Every Green Tree - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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33 views • November 16, 2021
Thank you for joining us for “Ask Seek and Knock”. Today we will discuss the Topic “Under Every Green Tree”. We will unlock the truth about Christmas and just exactly what the Scriptures say about it. Grab your highlighters, a notebook, and a pen, as Yehovah empowers you with the truth about Christmas!
“Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you. (Matthew 7:7 [TS2009]
If you would like to support Ask Seek and Knock, you can do so by going here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
or
https://www.commsr.com/p/donation-page.html
Thank you again for watching..
“Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you. (Matthew 7:7 [TS2009]
If you would like to support Ask Seek and Knock, you can do so by going here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
or
https://www.commsr.com/p/donation-page.html
Thank you again for watching..
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