Russia is attacking Fastov, Kiev Oblast for 3rd consecutive day
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
1
73 views • 22 hours ago

Russia is attacking Fastov, Kiev Oblast for the third consecutive day.

💥🇺🇦Strikes are being carried out on important enemy targets near Kiev

In the Kiev region, a raid on the important railway junction - Fastov - has been ongoing for the third night in a row. Explosions are resounding in the city.

More info:

Massive Russian strike on the Kiev region tonight

Russian forces have launched one of the largest combined attacks in weeks, using Geran-2 kamikaze drones, Iskander ballistic missiles, and long-range aviation against targets across Ukraine.

In the Kiev oblast, multiple strikes were recorded in and around Fastov, a key railway junction southwest of the capital. The videos show the moment of impact and the fires at local infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian monitoring channels report:

— More than 150 attack drones in the air

— Takeoffs of Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers

— Additional strikes reported in Chernigov, Zlatopol (Kharkov region), and near Zaporozhye

Power outages are being reported in parts of the Kiev region as emergency crews respond.ond.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
