Russia is attacking Fastov, Kiev Oblast for 3rd consecutive day

Russia is attacking Fastov, Kiev Oblast for the third consecutive day.
💥🇺🇦Strikes are being carried out on important enemy targets near Kiev
In the Kiev region, a raid on the important railway junction - Fastov - has been ongoing for the third night in a row. Explosions are resounding in the city.
More info:
Massive Russian strike on the Kiev region tonight
Russian forces have launched one of the largest combined attacks in weeks, using Geran-2 kamikaze drones, Iskander ballistic missiles, and long-range aviation against targets across Ukraine.
In the Kiev oblast, multiple strikes were recorded in and around Fastov, a key railway junction southwest of the capital. The videos show the moment of impact and the fires at local infrastructure facilities.
Ukrainian monitoring channels report:
— More than 150 attack drones in the air
— Takeoffs of Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers
— Additional strikes reported in Chernigov, Zlatopol (Kharkov region), and near Zaporozhye
Power outages are being reported in parts of the Kiev region as emergency crews respond.ond.