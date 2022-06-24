Is Obedience To Jesus Taught In The Bible?

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Obedience is a dirty word today. Nobody likes to think that their salvation depends on doing anything. In this video, you will hear several Bible verses to support the idea that obedience to God is essential to our salvation. The goal here is not to win an argument, but to show you that the overall thrust of both the Old and the New Testament is that faith without works is dead!