Ukraine Citizens in Mariupol Used as Human Shields by the UKR Army.

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They were being forced to stay in their houses...were being used as human shields in Mariupol.
Who controls Mariupol - you guessed it: It's none other than the Nazi Azov Battalion.
We have nazis using innocent civilians as human shields in Ukraine.
Sauce:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.dw.com/en/the-azov-battalion-extremists-defending-mariupol/a-61151151