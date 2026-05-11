☦️Ukrainian special services stormed the Holy Michael Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Pereiaslav, Kiev region.



A squad of special forces and police broke into the church and pushed out the parishioners along with the priest.



Earlier, the authorities of Ukraine announced the decision to transfer the Holy Michael Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to the state museum.

(The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church is under the Russian Partiarchat. So they declared it was a way for Russia to spread their influence, and created their own church.)

@DD Geopolitics