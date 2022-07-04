Gardening on Independence Day!

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Happy Independence Day, my fellow Americans! And goo day you everyone else. Summer's in full-swing and the garden is coming along well. The tomatoes are ripening, the okra, squash, cucumbers and blueberries are delicious! And today we're having cooler weather with some sprinkles of rain. ⛈😀🐶👍🏾