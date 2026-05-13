This Isn't Rebellion. It's Survival.

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“Unconditional submission” or “resistance by force.” Thomas Jefferson, John Dickinson, and the Second Continental Congress said those were their two terrible options less than 3 months after the battles of Lexington and Concord. Live on their knees or fight to the death. They chose the latter. On this episode, it’s one of the most important, but forgotten and ignored documents of the American Revolution: the one that detailed their decision, why they were fighting BACK.
Path to Liberty: May 13, 2026