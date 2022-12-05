The Armed Pigs of Ukraine tried to “counterattack“ the positions of the Wagner PMC in Kurdyumovka, which was taken by the musicians on November 29.
The personnel and equipment of the enemy were destroyed. Control over the settlement is maintained.
