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The Corbett Report
The Corbett Report Today, 2022 - MASS MEDIA: A HISTORY
GET THE COURSE AT: https://newworldnextweek.com/products/mass-media-a-history
Join James Corbett for today's special edition of The Corbett Report podcast where he walks you through Mass Media: A History, a 3-lesson, 6+ hour online course examining the history of media, exploring media’s impact on society, and revealing where technological developments in media technology are taking us in the future. With lectures in audio and video formats, hyperlinked transcript, recommended reading and study guides, this course takes you on a whirlwind tour of over 500 years of history and shows you what the future of media might look like and why it matters.