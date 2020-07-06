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X. MMS: The 4 Pioneers of Chlorine Dioxide as a Medicine
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1051 views • July 06, 2020
These 4 individuals have helped me so much in learning about what Chlorine Dioxide is and how it can help with someones health if taken in the proper dosages. They are Jim Humble, Adam Abraham, Mark Grenon and Adreas Kalcker. Each of them have had their share of ridicule for their work. However, the simple fact is that thousands of others have chimed in to verify that Chlorine Dioxide really is helping them with their health diseases and issues. There are a few more that have contributed greatly,
but I haven't had time yet to study their writings and websites.
More to come. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0Q7FIsFTyQ&;t=105s https://www.brighteon.com/b3119898-f5ec-4eb8-8016-20a8faa27346
but I haven't had time yet to study their writings and websites.
More to come. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0Q7FIsFTyQ&;t=105s https://www.brighteon.com/b3119898-f5ec-4eb8-8016-20a8faa27346
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