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[Nov 17, 2021] 19. Flat Earth vs Science: A Physicist, A Fighter Pilot & Two Flat Earthers -Michael Sartain Podcast (full screen) [Michael Sartain]
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183 views • December 19, 2021
Flat Earth Dave (IG: @TheFlatEarthPodcast) and Jeran (IG: @Jeranism) are the hosts of the Flat Earth Podcast. Dr Sergei Dyda (IG: @Sergi_Himself) is a theoretical physicist from the University of Virginia. Adam Beultel (IG: @AdamBeultel) is a navy F-18 instructor pilot.
Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MichaelSartain
Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-michael-sartain-podcast/id1579791157
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2faAYwvDD9Bvkpwv6umlPO?si=8Q3ak9HnSlKjuChsTXr6YQ&;dl_branch=1
Filmed at Sticky Paws Studios: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UComrBVcqGLDs3Ue-yWAft8w
0:00 Intro
2:24 The Flat Earth Debate
3:26 “Physics” of the Flat Earth Model
4:34 Antartica is the basin of the flat earth
5:31 Counterpoint: The circumference of the flat earth
7:59 Counterpoint: GPS works over the ocean
10:08 Counterpoint: Using GPS in Iraq and Afghanistan
12:33 Eratosthenes
15:11 Counterpoint: Distance to the sun
17:47 Did Eratosthenes really exist?
18:05 Counterpoint: The Library of Alexandria
19:00 Distance to the sun?
20:43 Counterpoint: Parallax, orbital periods and gravity
24:00 Counterpoint: Solar system orbits with the rest of the galaxy
27:15 Venus and Mars probes fake?
28:38 Counterpoint: Mars landing explained
30:28 Empiricism works both ways
31:49 Counterpoint: Not just NASA
33:05 The Global Conspiracy
33:49 Counterpoint: This conspiracy creates world peace
35:08 Military Industrial Complex
35:32 Counterpoint: Ford was a Fascist, Afghanistan and Vietnam
36:38 Wernher von Braun, Project Paperclip and the counterpoint
38:48 Galileo, Giordano Bruno and the stripper from the Rhino
39:49 Wernher von Braun Counterpoint
41:11 SR-71 Blackbird
43:40 Aerodynamics explained
45:03 The Space Shuttle isn’t aerodynamic enough
46:02 Counterpoint: Acceleration outside the lower atmosphere
49:22 9/11 joke
50:41 “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” - Arthur C Clark
50:06 Dropping the fuel tanks
52:58 Counterpoint: Tanks actually falling
55:05 Is the ISS real?
57:56 Counterpoint: You can’t resolve ISS, can resolve the light
1:01:25 Counterpoint: ISS brightness
1:02:14 Empiricism vs Science
1:05:10 How does Flat Earth help you understand the world?
1:06:43 Counterpoint: Raisin bread
1:12:52 Edmund Hubble’s quote
1:14:47 Any point can be the center of the universe
1:17:15 No preferred position. Still a correct answer
1:20:06 Size of the sun?
1:22:10 Counterpoint: Empiricism vs Science pt 2
1:22:34 Dave asks for number 1 proof, then promptly changes the subject
1:22:52 Plane flying straight and level over a spinning earth
1:23:10 Counterpoint: Atmosphere rotates along with the earth
1:25:59 The wind triangle
1:26:19 Neil deGrasse Tyson
1:27:04 Felix Baumgartner
1:28:54 Counterpoint: Wind direction changes, No curvature until 50 miles up
1:30:26 Horizon not curvature of the earth?
1:32:31 Flat Earth Kitchen
1:35:38 Proxima Centauri
1:36:52 Empiricism vs Science pt 3
1:39:04 Purpose of studying astronomy
1:40:39 Neutron Stars
1:42:00 Scaling invariance
1:42:33 Counterpoint: Spectroscopy, parallax and gravity
1:44:45 Dave asks me a question, then when I answer he tells me I interrupted him
1:45:00 Light from distant stars?
1:47:05 Counterpoint: You cannot resolve the image of the star but you can still see its light
1:49:50 8in/mi^2
1:50:05 Counterpoint: Formula does not come from science, describes a parabola
1:53:26 Globe seasons
1:58:20 NASA is after me
1:58:39 Flat Earth seasons
2:01:58 Adam asks about celestial sphere
2:05:48 Adam asks about sunlight
2:06:23 Sunlight is affected by a dome? Sun is moving faster in the winter
2:08:31 Personal relationship with the Sun
2:09:11 Can’t triangulate the sun in flat earth
2:10:00 Testable predictions
2:13:04 Distance to the sun in flat earth?
2:16:12 “You too will lose the respect of your family and friends.”
2:17:08 Science educators
2:17:33 Censorship
2:19:22 PROOF 1: Flying in the Southern Hemisphere
2:20:28 Flat Earth jet streams
2:20:57 Counterpoint: Ground radar, winds aloft not fast enough
2:27:40 Nonstop flights in the Southern Hemisphere
2:29:21 FAA in on the conspiracy
2:29:48 The computer does not fly the plane
2:34:24 Counterpoint: Pilots have to back up the auto pilot
2:36:04 Great Circle Route
2:42:53 Supersonic jets
2:44:53 PROOF 2: We see the same face of the moon on all points on the earth
2:45:50 The moon is actually a projection. Counterpoint: You would see a distortion
2:48:34 PROOF 3: Can see Southern Cross in Australia, Africa and South America
2:49:32 Southern stars rotating laterally?
2:50:55 Counterpoint: Southern Cross
2:52:53 Round Earth Lunar Eclipses
2:56:21 Counterpoint: Incorrect ratios
3:01:58 Flat earth moon
3:03:35 Gemini and Apollo
3:05:14 Counterpoint: The F-22
3:05:59 Science part of the conspiracy?
3:07:31 SpaceX
3:09:19 Outro
3:11:30 Episode Wrap Up
https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MichaelSartain
Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-michael-sartain-podcast/id1579791157
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2faAYwvDD9Bvkpwv6umlPO?si=8Q3ak9HnSlKjuChsTXr6YQ&;dl_branch=1
Filmed at Sticky Paws Studios: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UComrBVcqGLDs3Ue-yWAft8w
0:00 Intro
2:24 The Flat Earth Debate
3:26 “Physics” of the Flat Earth Model
4:34 Antartica is the basin of the flat earth
5:31 Counterpoint: The circumference of the flat earth
7:59 Counterpoint: GPS works over the ocean
10:08 Counterpoint: Using GPS in Iraq and Afghanistan
12:33 Eratosthenes
15:11 Counterpoint: Distance to the sun
17:47 Did Eratosthenes really exist?
18:05 Counterpoint: The Library of Alexandria
19:00 Distance to the sun?
20:43 Counterpoint: Parallax, orbital periods and gravity
24:00 Counterpoint: Solar system orbits with the rest of the galaxy
27:15 Venus and Mars probes fake?
28:38 Counterpoint: Mars landing explained
30:28 Empiricism works both ways
31:49 Counterpoint: Not just NASA
33:05 The Global Conspiracy
33:49 Counterpoint: This conspiracy creates world peace
35:08 Military Industrial Complex
35:32 Counterpoint: Ford was a Fascist, Afghanistan and Vietnam
36:38 Wernher von Braun, Project Paperclip and the counterpoint
38:48 Galileo, Giordano Bruno and the stripper from the Rhino
39:49 Wernher von Braun Counterpoint
41:11 SR-71 Blackbird
43:40 Aerodynamics explained
45:03 The Space Shuttle isn’t aerodynamic enough
46:02 Counterpoint: Acceleration outside the lower atmosphere
49:22 9/11 joke
50:41 “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” - Arthur C Clark
50:06 Dropping the fuel tanks
52:58 Counterpoint: Tanks actually falling
55:05 Is the ISS real?
57:56 Counterpoint: You can’t resolve ISS, can resolve the light
1:01:25 Counterpoint: ISS brightness
1:02:14 Empiricism vs Science
1:05:10 How does Flat Earth help you understand the world?
1:06:43 Counterpoint: Raisin bread
1:12:52 Edmund Hubble’s quote
1:14:47 Any point can be the center of the universe
1:17:15 No preferred position. Still a correct answer
1:20:06 Size of the sun?
1:22:10 Counterpoint: Empiricism vs Science pt 2
1:22:34 Dave asks for number 1 proof, then promptly changes the subject
1:22:52 Plane flying straight and level over a spinning earth
1:23:10 Counterpoint: Atmosphere rotates along with the earth
1:25:59 The wind triangle
1:26:19 Neil deGrasse Tyson
1:27:04 Felix Baumgartner
1:28:54 Counterpoint: Wind direction changes, No curvature until 50 miles up
1:30:26 Horizon not curvature of the earth?
1:32:31 Flat Earth Kitchen
1:35:38 Proxima Centauri
1:36:52 Empiricism vs Science pt 3
1:39:04 Purpose of studying astronomy
1:40:39 Neutron Stars
1:42:00 Scaling invariance
1:42:33 Counterpoint: Spectroscopy, parallax and gravity
1:44:45 Dave asks me a question, then when I answer he tells me I interrupted him
1:45:00 Light from distant stars?
1:47:05 Counterpoint: You cannot resolve the image of the star but you can still see its light
1:49:50 8in/mi^2
1:50:05 Counterpoint: Formula does not come from science, describes a parabola
1:53:26 Globe seasons
1:58:20 NASA is after me
1:58:39 Flat Earth seasons
2:01:58 Adam asks about celestial sphere
2:05:48 Adam asks about sunlight
2:06:23 Sunlight is affected by a dome? Sun is moving faster in the winter
2:08:31 Personal relationship with the Sun
2:09:11 Can’t triangulate the sun in flat earth
2:10:00 Testable predictions
2:13:04 Distance to the sun in flat earth?
2:16:12 “You too will lose the respect of your family and friends.”
2:17:08 Science educators
2:17:33 Censorship
2:19:22 PROOF 1: Flying in the Southern Hemisphere
2:20:28 Flat Earth jet streams
2:20:57 Counterpoint: Ground radar, winds aloft not fast enough
2:27:40 Nonstop flights in the Southern Hemisphere
2:29:21 FAA in on the conspiracy
2:29:48 The computer does not fly the plane
2:34:24 Counterpoint: Pilots have to back up the auto pilot
2:36:04 Great Circle Route
2:42:53 Supersonic jets
2:44:53 PROOF 2: We see the same face of the moon on all points on the earth
2:45:50 The moon is actually a projection. Counterpoint: You would see a distortion
2:48:34 PROOF 3: Can see Southern Cross in Australia, Africa and South America
2:49:32 Southern stars rotating laterally?
2:50:55 Counterpoint: Southern Cross
2:52:53 Round Earth Lunar Eclipses
2:56:21 Counterpoint: Incorrect ratios
3:01:58 Flat earth moon
3:03:35 Gemini and Apollo
3:05:14 Counterpoint: The F-22
3:05:59 Science part of the conspiracy?
3:07:31 SpaceX
3:09:19 Outro
3:11:30 Episode Wrap Up
https://qrco.de/bbizVA
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