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COVID VACCINE BATCH NUMBERS CODE FOR TOXICITY
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3428 views • December 04, 2021
Batch Numbers Code for Toxicity ! They know which ones are bad
Common Practice : It is common practice for scientists to carefully label their vials and test-tubes, especially in an experiment. Vials are not labelled randomly, but rather denote specific experimental conditions. In this way, they can tell which medical treatment was applied to which person.
Perhaps this was their slip up – their inevitable mistake.
Do Batch Numbers Code for Toxicity? : I had previously discovered what appeared to be a wide variation in batch toxicity, and each batch has a batch code
So naturally I asked the question – do the batch numbers code for different levels of toxicity? Perhaps there is an algorithm – hidden in the batch numbers themselves – revealing the amount of poison within…
Looking at the VAERS Data: I downloaded the VAERS data for 2021, and looked just at Table 3 which shows the vaccine batch numbers for every adverse reaction report. Then
I created a pivot table to count the number of adverse reaction reports for each batch. This produced a two column table –
Column 1 = Batch Number
Column 2 = Number of Adverse Reaction Reports
Then I ordered the Batch Number column alpha numerically..
Results : I found that batches associated with very high numbers of adverse reaction reports, almost always ended in 20A or 21A
It is confirmed. I just looked through the first 5000 batches and EVERY SINGLE ONE of the ALPHA-NUMERIC CODES
with very high toxicity ended in either 20A or 21A, Lets look at the video.
Not all batches that end in these numbers produce high adverse reactions, but every batch that produced high adverse reactions ended in these numbers.
This is mad. I have to release this information.
You can find the full excel spread sheet here - https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/363
And you can find my write up here - https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/364
In addition I have analysed Moderna's deployment separately : you can find it here - https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/370
Common Practice : It is common practice for scientists to carefully label their vials and test-tubes, especially in an experiment. Vials are not labelled randomly, but rather denote specific experimental conditions. In this way, they can tell which medical treatment was applied to which person.
Perhaps this was their slip up – their inevitable mistake.
Do Batch Numbers Code for Toxicity? : I had previously discovered what appeared to be a wide variation in batch toxicity, and each batch has a batch code
So naturally I asked the question – do the batch numbers code for different levels of toxicity? Perhaps there is an algorithm – hidden in the batch numbers themselves – revealing the amount of poison within…
Looking at the VAERS Data: I downloaded the VAERS data for 2021, and looked just at Table 3 which shows the vaccine batch numbers for every adverse reaction report. Then
I created a pivot table to count the number of adverse reaction reports for each batch. This produced a two column table –
Column 1 = Batch Number
Column 2 = Number of Adverse Reaction Reports
Then I ordered the Batch Number column alpha numerically..
Results : I found that batches associated with very high numbers of adverse reaction reports, almost always ended in 20A or 21A
It is confirmed. I just looked through the first 5000 batches and EVERY SINGLE ONE of the ALPHA-NUMERIC CODES
with very high toxicity ended in either 20A or 21A, Lets look at the video.
Not all batches that end in these numbers produce high adverse reactions, but every batch that produced high adverse reactions ended in these numbers.
This is mad. I have to release this information.
You can find the full excel spread sheet here - https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/363
And you can find my write up here - https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/364
In addition I have analysed Moderna's deployment separately : you can find it here - https://t.me/CovidScienceLibrary/370
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