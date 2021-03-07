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MESSAGE FOR THE BODY - 3.07.2021
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20 views • March 07, 2021
More preparation! Father is 'fine-tuning' us. If you hear Him in the message, please share it! Also... Here's the info I mentioned in the video...
Please make a note of our website address, in case we disappear from here!
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS TO JOIN THE PRAYER TEAM OR SEND US A MESSAGE:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Love and hugs from both of us!
Vicky and Chuck
Please make a note of our website address, in case we disappear from here!
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS TO JOIN THE PRAYER TEAM OR SEND US A MESSAGE:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Love and hugs from both of us!
Vicky and Chuck
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