Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Best 3 books I've read in 2023
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
11 Subscribers
17 views
Published a day ago

A bit late as always, but here's the list of my top 3 favourite books I've read in 2023. 'Health And the Rise of Civilization' by Mark Nathan Cohen takes the top place, 'The Solutions are Already Here' by Peter Gelderloos was second best, and 'Desert Solitaire' by late Edward Abbey third.


➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/



SOCIAL MEDIA:


     ➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/


     ➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza


     ➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/


     ➔ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kazimir


     ➔ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kazimirkharza


Keywords
healthbookanthropologyanarchybestreviewarchaeologytheoryreadingcivilizationanarchistbookslistedwarded2023favoriteabbeycivanprim

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket