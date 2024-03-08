Best 3 books I've read in 2023

A bit late as always, but here's the list of my top 3 favourite books I've read in 2023. 'Health And the Rise of Civilization' by Mark Nathan Cohen takes the top place, 'The Solutions are Already Here' by Peter Gelderloos was second best, and 'Desert Solitaire' by late Edward Abbey third.
