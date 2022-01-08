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The Great Global Warming Swindle (#wakethewoke)
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81 views • January 08, 2022
Many well informed people agree the true agenda behind the Covid deception is depopulation / eugenics. If so, the false justification for a depopulation agenda is almost certainly founded on Climate Change, another huge deception. In my view, the real reason for depopulation is because since the internet began satanic elites have been increasingly exposed and they want to minimise the danger of public anger. The videos below are a small example of why I think that may be the case.
Truth Speakers 2 Truth Seekers !!
https://www.brighteon.com/f39bd57e-59d9-4885-a467-4511e98ec715
Satanism, Lesbianism, Feminism and BitchCraft (interesting thought @17.37)
https://www.brighteon.com/ff62633a-0f34-4e8e-8c02-8eefa3916129
Truth Speakers 2 Truth Seekers !!
https://www.brighteon.com/f39bd57e-59d9-4885-a467-4511e98ec715
Satanism, Lesbianism, Feminism and BitchCraft (interesting thought @17.37)
https://www.brighteon.com/ff62633a-0f34-4e8e-8c02-8eefa3916129
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