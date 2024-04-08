In the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also continues to deteriorate rapidly. Even though the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not experiencing a shortage of manpower and shells in this direction of the front, the Russian army continues to displace the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the operational line of Rabotino-Verbove...................

