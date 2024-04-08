Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Most Powerful Russian Spetsnaz 'VIKING' Horrified Ukrainian Army┃US Tanks Are Useless In UKRAINE
channel image
The Prisoner
9049 Subscribers
Shop now
447 views
Published Yesterday

In the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also continues to deteriorate rapidly. Even though the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not experiencing a shortage of manpower and shells in this direction of the front, the Russian army continues to displace the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the operational line of Rabotino-Verbove...................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
vikingrussian spetsnazus tanks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket