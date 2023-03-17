Stumbling upon Maya ruins

While hiking and camping along the Mexican Caribbean coastline near Tulum I came across a small Maya structure off the tourist route in an undeveloped area with no trail leading to it. A small piece of unspoiled Maya heritage on the Mexican Riviera.
