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Wayfarer Forges Sound S01E05 - Sine Waves, Triangle Waves, Square Waves, and Sawtooth Waves Part 2
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4 views • September 28, 2020
In this episode, we look at wavetable synthesis and how to create the four basic wave shapes in by using additive synthesis. Additive synthesis is when sine tones are combined together at different strengths in order to make more complex wavefroms. Sine tones are used at different harmonic strengths to make triangle, square, and sawtooth waveforms. The sine wave, triangle wave, square wave, and sawtooth wave are the four basic waveforms in synthesis.These concepts are presented int his lesson using Pure Data. pd is capable of using sine tones in summed harmonic frequencies to create the four basic waveshapes.
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