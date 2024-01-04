Create New Account
Foreign Intelligence Affiliated CTI League Poses Major National Security Risk for Critical US Infrastructure
GalacticStorm
Whitney Webb | Foreign Intelligence Affiliated CTI League Poses Major National Security Risk To The Most Critical US Infrastructure


The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | January 3, 2024

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She is contributing editor of Unlimited Hangout and the author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail. Get Whitney's Book - "One Nation Under Blackmail" here: https://a.co/d/0JsjCRG


You can find Whitney's work at https://unlimitedhangout.com and support her at https://unlimitedhangout.com/join.


