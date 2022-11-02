Create New Account
El verdadero Monte Sinaí en Arabia Saudita: el éxodo es real - Spain Spanish
16 views
channel image
mh4bright
Published 22 days ago |

¡Únase a nuestra gira de octubre de 2022 al Monte Sinaí! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/

Vea el documental completo: Encontrar la montaña de Moisés: el verdadero monte Sinaí en Arabia Saudita
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ

Sodoma y Gomorra IsReal: Los jóvenes merecen una rebelión saludable
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150

Ver más:
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorra- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (con enlaces a muchos más videos)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9

¡Vea la profunda evidencia presentada en esta película que confirma uno de los eventos más fundamentales de la Biblia para usted!

Considere apoyar nuestro trabajo con una donación deducible de impuestos utilizando los enlaces en este cuadro de descripción. ¡Gracias por hacer posible esta película y esta investigación!

DONACIÓN DEL SITIO WEB: ➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/donate/
PAYPAL: ➡️ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DTRF?locale.x=en_US
VENMO: ➡️ Busque DTRF7 en Venmo.com ENVÍE
UN CHEQUE 📩 :
Dudar Thomas Research Foundation 340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089 Walnut, CA 91789

Sinaí, Elim, Horeb, Éxodo, Israel, Jesús, Moisés, Yeshua, Mana, Cielo, Padre, Jehová, Arabia Saudita, Arabia, Jerusalén, Sión, Prueba, Evidencia, Existencia, prueba de dios, jesusisreal

