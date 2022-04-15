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Escape From New York
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112 views • April 15, 2022
A Case Study In Regressivism
* NY’s failure sends an unmistakable message to America.
* NY: where it’s easier to be a criminal than conservative.
* Hochul’s budget is one sleazy trade-off after another.
* Exodus from NY would make Moses blush.
* How did NY screw all this up? Far-left Democrats!
* NY has been a revolving door of corrupt Dems.
* DeBlasio’s tenure enhanced NYC’s laughing-stock status.
* Adams’ tough-on-crime campaign was a fallacy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 13 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303882822001
* NY’s failure sends an unmistakable message to America.
* NY: where it’s easier to be a criminal than conservative.
* Hochul’s budget is one sleazy trade-off after another.
* Exodus from NY would make Moses blush.
* How did NY screw all this up? Far-left Democrats!
* NY has been a revolving door of corrupt Dems.
* DeBlasio’s tenure enhanced NYC’s laughing-stock status.
* Adams’ tough-on-crime campaign was a fallacy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 13 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303882822001
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