Trump says the US needs Greenland for international security - We can't do without it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says the U.S. needs Greenland for international security.
Adding:
U.S. Vice President Visits Greenland, Faces Cold Reception – Reports
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Greenland with his wife, Usha Vance, but local residents were reportedly less than welcoming, according to media sources.
JD Vance should be a comedian—commenting on the cold while visiting Greenland is a genius joke. ; ) hah.
Vance stated that the U.S. expects Greenland to gain independence through self-determination, after which negotiations for its potential annexation by the U.S. will begin.
The US has no plans to expand its military presence in Greenland, but there is a goal to invest in icebreakers and warships present on the island - US Vice President Vance
According to JD Vance Denmark failed to protect Greenland from "aggressive incursions" from Russia, China