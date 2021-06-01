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1.6.2021 = 1776
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51 views • January 15, 2021
1.6.2021 = 1776
Jan 14, 2021 When you’re in the middle of a hostile foreign takeover with next-level election fraud and a communist animated corpse is only days away from being installed as the next American President…is it really “violence” to fight against it?
Follow on GAB: @JustAnotherChannel
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600123bedb75744372f5d421
Jan 14, 2021 When you’re in the middle of a hostile foreign takeover with next-level election fraud and a communist animated corpse is only days away from being installed as the next American President…is it really “violence” to fight against it?
Follow on GAB: @JustAnotherChannel
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600123bedb75744372f5d421
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