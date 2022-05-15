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Sri Lanka - Fed-up with Government Abuse
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373 views • May 15, 2022
Torch politicians houses, government worker homes, chase prime minister out of the country and, beat up the police who enforced the abuse. Riots more about corruption than food shortages.
Colombo, April 21, 2022
Sri Lanka on Thursday once again made it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors, just two days after the government announced that face masks are not required in public places other than indoor gatherings. In a statement, Health Services Director General Dr Asela Gunawardena said the relaxation, previously announced by Health Minister Channa Jayasumna on Monday, has been temporarily suspended. “Considering the large public gatherings currently taking place in the country, lifting of the mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors is temporariliy suspended. Masks should be worn outdoors as done before,” he said.
tribuneindia.com/news/world/sri-lanka-once-again-makes-it-compulsory-to-wear-mask-outdoors-388263
Covid- government-con was strong. In Sri Lanka, from 3 January 2020 to 3:39pm CEST, 13 May 2022, there have been 663,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 16,510 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 9 May 2022, a total of 39,503,105 vaccine doses have been administered.
Colombo, April 21, 2022
Sri Lanka on Thursday once again made it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors, just two days after the government announced that face masks are not required in public places other than indoor gatherings. In a statement, Health Services Director General Dr Asela Gunawardena said the relaxation, previously announced by Health Minister Channa Jayasumna on Monday, has been temporarily suspended. “Considering the large public gatherings currently taking place in the country, lifting of the mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors is temporariliy suspended. Masks should be worn outdoors as done before,” he said.
tribuneindia.com/news/world/sri-lanka-once-again-makes-it-compulsory-to-wear-mask-outdoors-388263
Covid- government-con was strong. In Sri Lanka, from 3 January 2020 to 3:39pm CEST, 13 May 2022, there have been 663,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 16,510 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 9 May 2022, a total of 39,503,105 vaccine doses have been administered.
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