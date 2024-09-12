Israel Takes More Losses In Chaotic War

Israel continues to take losses as a result of its war on the Gaza Strip and its crack down on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On August 31, a squad commander in the ranks of the 906th Battalion of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Bislamach Brigade was killed during clashes with fighters from the Hamas Movement in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The deadly clash came amid an Israeli escalation against the West Bank.

The very next day, September 1, three Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting attack near the city of Tarqumiyah in the West Bank. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack.

And on September 8, three Israeli civilians were killed in a shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

The attacker was a Jordanian trucker who served in the past in the ranks of the Royal Jordanian Police Force. He reportedly acted on his own as a reaction to the Israeli war on Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 40,000 Palestinians most of whom were women and children.

On September 10, two Israeli troops were killed and eight others were wounded when a UH-60A Yanshuf helicopter from the Israeli Air Force (IAF) 123rd Squadron crashed in the southern Gaza area of Rafah.

The slain soldiers were serving in the ranks of the IDF elite Unit 669 search and rescue units. The IAF said that the helicopter crashed as a result of an “accident” while on approach to land in Rafah to evacuate a wounded soldier. There was no comment from Hamas or any other armed faction in Gaza.

Separately on the same day, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion was killed when a Palestinian truck driver rammed his fuel tanker into an IDF post adjacent to a bus stop at the Givat Asaf Junction in the West Bank.

The latest deaths in Gaza have brought the toll of Israeli troops killed in the Strip since the start of the war to 344, with more than 2,250 reportedly wounded.

During the same period, at least 33 people, including Israeli soldiers and security personnel, were killed in attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

Despite these, the Israeli government does not appear to be ready yet to end the war on Gaza and de-escalate in the West Bank. In fact, the IDF may be preparing to further expand its operations on the northern front by stepping up attacks against both Lebanon and Syria. This will also eventually lead to much more losses for Israel.

https://southfront.press/israel-takes-more-losses/