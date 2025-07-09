Freudian Slip Debunked by TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::: Freudian slip is a fabricated lie by evil humans and spirits to protect themselves from what the creator reveals,
Allah means god, and swt is short Subhanahu wa ta'ala which means Glory to Him, the Exalted,
00:00Introduction
00:07Qur'an chapter 47 verse 29 and 30
00:44Examples of the 2 Qur'an verses