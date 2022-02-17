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The Vaccine Is Designed To Lower Your Immune System Intentionally
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5281 views • February 17, 2022
Big Pharma won't deny that they are intentionally lowering your immune system. They will say they have to for the vaccine to work. Also, Dr. Lee Merritt talks about Vaccine AIDS.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Kate Dalley interviews Dr Lee Merritt. Dr Merritt talks About 4 HIV inserts into the vaccine.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=620d7dd42e63b20bcfd9befb
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Kate Dalley interviews Dr Lee Merritt. Dr Merritt talks About 4 HIV inserts into the vaccine.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=620d7dd42e63b20bcfd9befb
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