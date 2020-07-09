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Trump blasts Supreme Court decision: This is 'political prosecution'
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16 views • July 09, 2020
The Supreme Court has deferred issuing a definitive ruling on whether congressional committees can have access to President Trump's financial records, throwing the issue back to the lower courts in a move blocking Congress from getting the records at this time.
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